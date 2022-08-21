Section
5 Ayutthaya districts flooded
Thailand
published : 21 Aug 2022 at 16:16

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

An aerial photo shows floods in Sena district of Ayutthaya province on Sunday. (Photo: Sunthong Pongpao)
AYUTTHAYA: Riverside temples and communities in five districts of this central province have been flooded by overflows from the Chao Phraya River, Noy River and their tributaries after more water was discharged downstream from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province.

Hit by flooding are 182 villages in 44 tambons of Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban, Bang Sai and Bang Pahan districts, affecting 5,284 households, according to the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office.

Water in the Chao Phraya river is rising as more water is being discharged from the Chao Phraya Dam above at the rate of 1,500 cubic metres per second.

In Sena district, Wat Praduchok temple in tambon Hua Wiang as well as communities along the banks of the Noy river were flooded.

