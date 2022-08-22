City to revamp rapid bus service

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system has its own lane for fast passage.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will revise the management of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has been underused and has made an operating loss of over 1 billion baht since its launch in 2007.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered the overhaul of the 16km BRT system, which is a feeder service linking Rama III, Sathon and Ratchapreuk areas, said deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon.

The governor had reviewed the scheme and found that it never reaches passenger target and carries a financial burden, he said.

Based on a study, the BRT was projected to have about 25,000–30,000 commuters per day on average. However, the number of passengers before the Covid-19 pandemic was only 17,000–19,000 per day on average and the number dropped to 6,000 during the outbreak.

Currently it serves about 9,000–10,000 passengers who pay a flat-rate fare of 15 baht.

BRT buses also encounter road safety problems when other vehicles share the BRT lane, Mr Wisanu said. Two people were killed in a recent accident involving the BRT lane when a pickup truck crashed into the curb.

Mr Chardchart has told the Office of Traffic and Transport and Krungthep Thanakom Co, the BMA's business arm, to review the BRT project and see how to proceed after the contract expires next year, Mr Wisanu said.

The Bangkok Mass Transit System runs the service under a six-year-and-three-month contract which ends on Aug 31 next year.

Mr Wisanu said the BMA may hire Krungthep Thanakhom to run the service or give a concession to a private firm, adding the review, which will also include debt management and revenue generation, is expected to take four months.

The BRT, at a cost of 2 billion baht, was part of former Bangkok governor Apirak Kosayodhin's election campaign for governor in 2005 and was touted as a way to help relieve city traffic congestion.