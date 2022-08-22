Teasing out the city's charms

Districts to exploit their 'creative economy' under BMA plan to reboot growth

Street vendors serve customers in Ratchathewi district after the BMA implemented a policy to boost tourism and the local creative economy. Bma photo

Aiming to revive the city, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will promote the distinct characteristics and local specialities of each neighbourhood to boost economic activity and tourism in Bangkok.

Bangkok is heavily reliant on income from tourism. So, it was no surprise that the city was hit by the collapse of the tourism industry during Covid-19. As visitors slowly return, Bangkok's administrative team led by the new governor Chadchart Sittipunt seeks to exploit this opportunity to reboot the city's main economic engine by bringing out Bangkok's local charms.

Renewed community spirit

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the BMA chaired a committee meeting in July with a view to teasing out the "creative economy" potential of each district.

The aim is to encourage communities to take part in a development plan to combine community zones with tourist routes. "Everyone must participate," said Mr Sanon.

The development plan is linked to other projects including tourism, economic stimulation and community development. Some areas also offer day-trip activities.

The BMA launched a pilot scheme on Talat Phlu Market in Thon Buri district; Talat Charoen Krung 103 Market in Bang Kholaem district; Talat Nam Taling Chan Market-Song Klong Floating Market in Taling Chan district; Huatakhe community in Lat Krabang district.

Others are Trok Dilok Chan in Klong San district; Bang Khae Phirom Market in Bang Khae district; Rama II in Bang Khunthian district; Chatuchak market in Chatuchak district; and the Phadung Krung Kasem canal-Nang Loeng in Pomprap Sattruphai district.

Still others are the Haroon Mosque community in Bang Rak district; Mod Ta Noi Market in Thung Kru district and Sai Mai Road in Bang Sue district. In Samphanthawong district, they are Plaeng Nam Road and Phadung Krung Kasem canal-Noi market. The Saphan Han-Ong Ang canal in Samphanthawong and Phra Nakhon districts are also involved.

Each district office has been given suggestions for developing local tourism activities to show clear routes and activities, Mr Sanon said.

"We should encourage people to initiate activities in local communities to strengthen the area itself, to be supported by district offices," said Mr Sanon. "It is also a good chance to promote street food vendors and local products to draw tourists."

Mr Sanon said the BMA has guidelines to promote the street food project. It will elevate street food by working with food institutes and the Industry Ministry to improve food quality. The project may focus on urban and tourist markets in Sukhumvit or Silom.

The BMA will also rearrange spots for street vendors. Each spot will have its own characteristics.

Districts diversify

Somchai Thanakusuman, chairman of the Nang Loeng tourism community, said his area in Pomprap Sattruphai district will join the pilot.

The district office invited various agencies, such as the Nang Loeng police, Poh Teck Tung foundation, Ban Narasilp, Phranakhon Rajabhat University and Nang Loeng community to join a meeting.

One outcome: a walking street event in Nang Loeng area will be held from today to Friday at Wat Sunthon Thammathan and around Phaniang Road from 4pm-10pm. It will now be held five days every month.

Aside from local food stalls, nang klang plaeng (outdoor cinema) will be held with performances by local artists.

"The policy is great as it helps spur the economy. Such events used to be held annually but they were suspended due to Covid-19. It also helps conserve local culture and tradition which can attract tourists to the area," he said.

Oradee Na Ranong, the president of We Love Silom Association, a group of business operators in Silom, said her group is ready to work with the BMA to foster the local creative economy.

"Silom has had a strong identity as a business district since the early days of Bangkok. This was one of the earliest commercial centres of Bangkok from the mid-19th century onwards," Ms Oradee said.

"The neighbourhood contains a bustling commercial area, high-rise condos, and many major businesses. Some 220,000 people live in this area and another 350,000 travel here to work."

Although Silom has been overshadowed by a faster growing CBD in Sukhumvit and Rama IX in recent years, in her view Silom still has many strengths.

"Silom has a distinct city vibe with many businesses, restaurants, shopping centres, and entertainment venues, which attract more than 56,000 visitors every day.

"The neighbourhood is also easily accessible via two main metro systems, the MRT Blue Line and BTS Green Line. So, our area has all the potential to be a leading centre of commerce and major attraction of Bangkok," she said.

Some 13 leading business operators in Silom are working together with the BMA to refurbish the landscape of the neighbourhood.

Silom is also home to major real estate development projects such as the Park Silom Project, by Nye Estate Co Ltd, a 15-billion-baht community mall development, she said.