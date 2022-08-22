Section
1,531 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,531 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

published : 22 Aug 2022 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

Covid-19 vaccine recipients wait for 30 minutes to monitor their conditions after inoculation at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Prinya Muangarkas).
Covid-19 vaccine recipients wait for 30 minutes to monitor their conditions after inoculation at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Prinya Muangarkas).

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,531 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 27 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,968 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Sunday morning.

All the new 1,531 patients were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,298 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 18,829 others were receiving treatment (down from 19,624 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,635,711 Covid-19 cases, including 2,412,276 this year, with 4,584,827 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,055 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,357 so far this year.

