Man killed, wife shot by former employee

Police at the row house in Songkhla's Bang Klam district where a man was shot dead and his wife wounded by a former employee on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A furniture maker was shot dead and his wife wounded by a former employee who barged into their home in Bang Klam district of this southern province on Sunday.

The attack occurred about 6.30pm at a row house at Ban Khok Mao in tambon Tha Chang, Pol Maj Thattham Norawatmeeboon, Bang Klam chief investigator, said.

He said the couple were furniture makers.

Police called to the scene reported that Achawee Cholsakhon, 30, was shot in the chest with a .38 pistol. His wife, Veeravan Chuchuay, 27, had a flesh wound from a bullet to her left arm.

They were both rushed to Hat Yai Hospital, where Achawee was later pronounced dead.

Neighbours told police the couple had rented the row house three months ago, and made home furniture to order.

On Sunday evening, a former employee identified only as An arrived in a pickup, accompanied by his young sister and three other men. Witnesses said Mr An barged into the house and they heard gunshots.

Mr An and his companions then left in the pickup.

Police were searching for Mr An and investigating possible motives behind the attack.