Policeman killed on way to see informant
published : 22 Aug 2022 at 10:38
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: A policeman on his way to meet an informant was shot dead in Tak Bai district on Sunday night, police said.
Pol Senior Sgt Maj Rohing Prasitchaiwut, a Tak Bai police detective, was attacked about 10.40pm while riding his motorcycle to Ban Ko Yao village in tambon Che He.
He was shot multiple times. His body was found on the road with his motorcycle lying by his side. He was on his way to a meeting with an informant when he was attacked.
His body was taken to Tak Bai Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.