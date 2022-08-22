Policeman killed on way to see informant

Police at the scene where Pol Senior Sgt Maj Rohing Prasitchaiwut, of Tak Bai police station, was shot dead on Sunday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A policeman on his way to meet an informant was shot dead in Tak Bai district on Sunday night, police said.

Pol Senior Sgt Maj Rohing Prasitchaiwut, a Tak Bai police detective, was attacked about 10.40pm while riding his motorcycle to Ban Ko Yao village in tambon Che He.

He was shot multiple times. His body was found on the road with his motorcycle lying by his side. He was on his way to a meeting with an informant when he was attacked.

His body was taken to Tak Bai Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.