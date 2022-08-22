Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Patient dies in fall from hospital building
Thailand
General

Patient dies in fall from hospital building

published : 22 Aug 2022 at 11:37

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Police on the open fourth floor corridor at Bang Chak Hospital in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district, from where a patient fell to his death on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Police on the open fourth floor corridor at Bang Chak Hospital in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district, from where a patient fell to his death on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A patient with chronic heart and lung disease died in a fall from the fourth floor of a building at Bang Chak Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was believed to have taken his own life.

Pol Capt Chai Polsri, an investigator at Phra Pradaeng, said witnesses told police Chanchai Phungpook, 47, fell from the fourth floor of the six-storey building to the ground below.

He was rushed to an emergency ward and was later pronounced dead.

Chanchai was admitted to the hospital four days ago for the treatment of heart and lung disease.

His brother Chaichana Phungpook, 46, said Chanchai told him he worried about his chronic illnesses and talked about committing suicide by jumping from the hospital building, but he did not think his brother would actually do it.

The police investigation into his death was continuing. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Heavy rain widespread until Saturday

The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rain nationwide, continuing until Saturday, with flooding already in 12 provinces.

12:01
Thailand

Patient dies in fall from hospital building

SAMUT PRAKAN: A patient with chronic heart and lung disease died in a fall from the fourth floor of a building at Bang Chak Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

11:37
Thailand

Policeman killed on way to see informant

NARATHIWAT: A policeman on his way to meet an informant was shot dead in Tak Bai district on Sunday night, police said.

10:38