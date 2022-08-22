Patient dies in fall from hospital building

Police on the open fourth floor corridor at Bang Chak Hospital in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district, from where a patient fell to his death on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A patient with chronic heart and lung disease died in a fall from the fourth floor of a building at Bang Chak Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was believed to have taken his own life.



Pol Capt Chai Polsri, an investigator at Phra Pradaeng, said witnesses told police Chanchai Phungpook, 47, fell from the fourth floor of the six-storey building to the ground below.



He was rushed to an emergency ward and was later pronounced dead.



Chanchai was admitted to the hospital four days ago for the treatment of heart and lung disease.



His brother Chaichana Phungpook, 46, said Chanchai told him he worried about his chronic illnesses and talked about committing suicide by jumping from the hospital building, but he did not think his brother would actually do it.

The police investigation into his death was continuing.