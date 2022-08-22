Ranger killed when base attacked

Soldiers close the road to the operations base of Ranger Company 4914 in tambon Chanae of Narathiwat's Chanae district after insurgents attacked it on Monday morning, killing one ranger and wounding another. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: One ranger was killed and another wounded when insurgents opened fire at an operations base in Chanae district on Monday morning, police said.

The attack occurred about 8.30am.

The gunmen opened fire at the Ranger Company 4914 base from an abandoned house in Manang Sipo village in tambon Chanae.

Ranger Voravit Thiprak, 27, was killed and ranger Masur Chele, age not reported, wounded.

The two rangers were on duty at a sentry box at the entrance to the base.