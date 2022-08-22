Policewoman accused of abusing employee denied bail

Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem (Royal Thai Police photo)

Ratchaburi Court on Monday denied the release on bail of a junior policewoman accused of physically abusing another woman, a former soldier, who worked at her coffee shop in Muang district, Ratchaburi.

She is Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, attached to Special Branch Bureau 1 of the Royal Thai Police.



The woman turned herself in to Muang police in Ratchaburi on Saturday and was charged with dereliction of duty, intimidation, deprivation of liberty, physical abuse and human trafficking.

She was arrested after her former employee told reporters she had been detained, physically abused and mistreated by her boss before finally managing to flee. Her tale made headlines and prompted the national police chief to order an urgent investigation.

Police took Pol Cpl Kornsasi from Muang police station to the Ratchaburi Court on Monday morning and applied to detain her for a further 12 days while they continue their investigation.

Pol Col Tanin Chatcharoenporn, deputy superintendent of Phetchaburi police, opposed bail.

The former employee also appeared at the court. She was accompanied by members of her family, an individual identified as Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej alias Kan Chompalang, and lawyer Krisda Lohitdee.

The court approved the defendant's further detention and denied her request for release on bail.