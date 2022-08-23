Section
1,488 new Covid inpatients, 26 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,488 new Covid inpatients, 26 more deaths

published : 23 Aug 2022 at 07:43

writer: Online Reporters

People get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).
People get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The country registered 26 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,488 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,531 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Monday morning.

All the new 1,488 patients were local cases.

On Monday, 2,394 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 17,897 others were receiving treatment (down from 18,829 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,637,199 Covid-19 cases, including 2,413,764 this year, with 4,587,221 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,081 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,383 so far this year.

