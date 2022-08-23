Loan scam-gang members arrested

Police inspect items seized from five alleged members of a scam gang following raids on five locations in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province. (Photo: Technology Crime Suppression Division)

Members of a gang who falsely represented themselves as agents for a loan company, collecting fees but lending no money, have been arrested in Chachoengsao province.

Technology crime suppression police, accompanied by representatives from KTC Nano Co, searched five locations in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province looking for swindlers claiming to work for the company.

Five suspects were arrested, Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said on Tuesday.

The two men – Sarawut Chimpithak, 46 and Kittikun Piyachan, 32, – and three women - Phitthaya Wongchai, 38, Kanchana Phutthakomol, 33, and Jennisa Phutthakomol, 22, – were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Aug 19 for alleged collusion in public fraud and putting false information into a computer system.

The arresting team seized 51 mobile phones, 63 bank account books, eight computers, one hard disc, 220 SIM cards, electronic data capture devices and other items from the suspects.

Pol Maj Gen Sarut said the arrests followed complaints about the websites ktcnano.com and loan678.com, which claimed to be operated by KTC Nano, a firm under KTC Co. They allegedly swindled money from people in financial trouble who were seeking loans.

When people visited those websites, members of the gang would approach them via Line chat app and claim to be working for the finance firm’s credit section. They persuaded loan seekers to pay guaranteed money and other fees. After sending the money, the victims did not receive the promised loans, Pol Maj Gen Sarut said.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepho, deputy chief of the division, said the gang was led by a foreign national and had an office in a neighbouring country.

The five suspects were tasked with luring people into opening bank accounts into which loan applicants paid their fees. The suspects then withdrew money from banks in Chachoengsao province and sent it to the gang leader, Pol Col Siriwat said. The bank books seized from the suspects showed more than 100 million baht in circulation.

The suspects allegedly confessed to the charges and were held in police custody for legal action.