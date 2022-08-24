Section
Four hurt in pickup truck-school van crash
Thailand
General

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 12:24

writer: Chinnawat Singha

A pickup truck loaded with santol fruit overturned after hitting a school van in Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok, on Wednesday morning. Four students were taken to hospital. (Photo: Chinnawatra Singha)
PHITSANULOK: Four students were taken to hospital after their school van was hit by a pickup truck loaded with santol fruit in Phrom Phiram district on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the Khao Namsud area in tambon Thap Yaichiang and was reported about 7.10am, police said.

Emergency responders reported an overturned pickup truck and damaged school van in the road's median strip.

Police said the pickup was taking a load of santol to the market for sale. The driver said a tyre burst. He lost control and his vehicle crashed into the van, which was carrying about 20 students to Yannares School.

Four students sustained injuries requiring them to be taken to Wat Bot hospital. The other students had minor injuries and were taken home by their parents.

The damaged school van and overturned pickup after the crash in Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)


