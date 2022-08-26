Huamark police station 'safe' despite floor collapsing

Public works officials inspect the collapsed floor at Hua Mak police station on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Friday. The floor had been laid directly on the ground, not on supporting piles, and it subsided. The structure of the station is intact. (Photos: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The structure of Huamark police station in Bang Kapi district has been ruled safe, even though the unsupported floor in part of the building suddenly subsided on Wednesday morning.

Public works engineers from the Bang Kapi district office inspected the building and the collapsed floor in the traffic and interrogation division of the 56-year-old station on Ramkhamhaeng Road on Friday.

The floor cracked and then crumpled and sank, creating a big pit ranging from 20-50 centimetres deep.

Sommat Patarapreechakan, assistant district chief, said apart from the floor collapsing in the two adjacent divisions, there was no other damage to the building structure. Officials would check the floors in other rooms at the station.

Pol Col Setthaphan Srisakhon, chief of the police station, said that on Wednesday morning he was informed that cracks had appeared in the floor of the traffic division. He evacuated all staff. A few hours later the whole floor collapsed.

No one was injured and damage was not major, he said.

What were now the traffic and interrogation rooms had been a vacant area. The walls and floor were added on to the building to create the two rooms, which covered about 50 square metres.

Works officials of the Royal Thai Police Office had already examined the damage building. They reported that the floor had been laid directly on the ground, not raised on support piles. They blamed the floor's ultimate collapse on gradual soil subsidence, he said.