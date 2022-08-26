Section
Gun permit bribery suspect transferred
Thailand
General

Chiang Mai official said money was an expression of gratitude from applicants

published : 26 Aug 2022 at 18:48

writer: Panumate Tanraksa

Suspect Sorapong Telavanit (left) is questioned at his office in Chiang Mai, where 20,000 baht in cash seized after a sting operation is displayed. (Photo supplied)
CHIANG MAI: A district official has been shunted to the provincial office following his arrest for allegedly demanding bribes in exchange for gun permits.

Chiang Mai governor Prajon Pratsakul signed the transfer order directing Sorapong Telavanit, the assistant chief of Muang district, to move to the provincial hall pending a disciplinary investigation.

The directive was issued on Thursday and revealed on Friday.

Mr Sorapong, 40, was caught red-handed in his office on Thursday in a sting operation set up after gun permit applicants complained to police that an official had demanded 20,000 baht in return for getting their documents approved.

The sting was set up by police from the Counter Corruption Division, working with officials of the National Anti-Corruption Commission and Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mr Sorapong denied bribe-taking, saying the money was an expression of gratitude for his help in processing applications.

He is currently free on bail with a deposit of 400,000 baht as a surety.

Prasong La-orn, the assistant to the governor, said on Friday that the investigation into the matter would be fair.

