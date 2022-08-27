'Maid-beater' probed on recruitment

NACC urged to look into senator, degree

Kornsasi: Applied to be a police officer in 2017.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has launched a fact-finding probe to delve into the details of how a police corporal, who is accused of abusing her maid, won a state job.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesperson, provided an update on Friday on the progress made in the case of Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, who allegedly abused her maid, a private first class, and joined the police force.

Pol Col Kissana said the RTP's Office of Budget and Finance has formed a committee to probe the matter.

"No one will enjoy any privileges over another. Every police officer will be treated by the same standard," said Pol Col Kissana.

"The national police chief also instructed that the investigation be transparent," he said.

Regarding the physical abuse case, Muang police in Ratchaburi were questioning witnesses. Mental health checks will also be undertaken to complete the case file, he said.

Another investigation by Cha-am police in Phetchaburi is ongoing, he added.

On the same day, former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong filed a petition to National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit to launch a panel to scrutinise which authorities were involved.

He urged the NACC to question the national police chief, army commander and former members of the now-defunct National Legislative Assembly, as well as senators.

Mr Watchara asked the NACC to look at whether anyone had abused their power by helping the police corporal join the police force and the victim to be recruited by the military.

He also demanded the NACC look into the recruitment process of Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Command, which issued a letter for Pol Cpl Kornsasi to be transferred to work in a deep southern province.

However, she has not left Ratchaburi.

Mr Watchara asked the commission to look into whether a senator allegedly having a police corporal as a mistress is in breach of Section 185 of the Constitution, Section 219 of the Act on Anti-Corruption, Section 149 of the Criminal Code and regulations regarding the ethics of senators.

He also urged the NACC to investigate the alleged purchase of a bachelor's degree for Pol Cpl Kornsasi.

Wittaya Benjathikun, vice president of Bangkok Thonburi University, said a background check showed she had been a political science student, graduating in 2018 with a 3.65 GPA.

Pol Cpl Kornsasi paid 158,228 baht in tuition fees, the vice president said.