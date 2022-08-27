Flood warning for Khon Kaen as tropical storm Ma-on approaches

The water level of the Chi River in Muang district, Khon Kaen province, continues to increase on Saturday. (Photos: Chakrapan Natanri)

Khon Kaen authorities have warned people in this northeastern province to brace for heavy to very heavy rain that may cause flash floods and overflows between Aug 26 and 31, as tropical storm Ma-on is forecast to pass through Thailand.

According to reports on Saturday, medium-scale reservoirs were at 80% of their capacity, and local authorities and residents had been alerted to the rise in water levels.

The Regional Irrigation Office 6 had issued a flood warning for areas along the Chi River in Khon Kaen's Muang district and advised people to be ready to evacuate to higher ground if the situation worsens.

Boontham Wongboh, a 72-year-old Khon Kaen resident, said rain came sooner than expected and a storm was approaching.

Municipal officials had handed out sandbags for locals to use as water barriers and deployed water pumps to riverside communities, Mr Boontham said.