No record of 'maid abuser' working for Isoc

A probe by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc)'s Region 4 Forward Command has found a police corporal, accused of abusing her maid, had been assigned a temporary role at the agency despite there being no record of her actually performing any duties.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, deputy commander of the Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command said a committee found that Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, attached to the Special Branch Bureau's 1st Division, had been assigned a role at the agency, entitling her to perks and benefits.

Kornsasi: Faces multiple charges

The committee also found she had breached disciplinary regulations, prompting Isoc Region 4's command to send her back to the police agency to which she is attached, Maj Gen Pramote said. "It is up to the police agency whether to take disciplinary action against her," he said.

"The probe also found Pol Cpl Kornsasi had no work record at Isoc Region 4 Command but still received financial perks and benefits, so the agency will order her to return those sums," Maj Gen Pramote said. According to sources, Pol Cpl Kornsasi was also appointed as an honorary adviser to the Senate committee on tackling corruption and promoting good governance on Sept 24, 2019, though she did not receive any allowance or payments.

On Oct 3 that year, she was appointed as an academic attached to the Senate committee on legal affairs, justice and police, and given a monthly allowance of 6,000 baht and other allowances for study trips and seminars.

Separately, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) launched its own probe into the details of how Pol Cpl Kornsasi secured a role with the force, Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesman, said on Friday. "No one enjoys any privileges over the others. Every officer is treated by the same standard," said Pol Col Kissana.

Regarding the abuse case, Muang police in Ratchaburi were questioning witnesses. Mental health checks will also be undertaken to complete the case file, he said. Also on Friday, former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into whether authorities had abused their power by helping the police corporal join the police force and the victim to be recruited by the military.

According to media reports, Pol Cpl Kornsasi is the mistress of a senator, and the Secretariat of the Senate has assigned an ethics committee to probe whether he abused his power to help his lover get a state job. Pol Cpl Kornsasi faces charges including dereliction of duty, intimidation, deprivation of liberty, abuse and human trafficking.