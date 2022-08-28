Section
Rain to continue in four regions until Saturday
Thailand
General

Rain to continue in four regions until Saturday

published : 28 Aug 2022 at 17:14

writer: Online Reporters

Wat Thaku by the bank of Bang Luang canal in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya is inundated after the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat discharged more water to downstream locations. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)
Wat Thaku by the bank of Bang Luang canal in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya is inundated after the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat discharged more water to downstream locations. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

People in the northeastern, central, eastern and southern regions have been warned of more rain from Monday to Saturday.

Although the impact of tropical storm Ma-on has died down, the Meteorological Department on Sunday alerted the four regions to the likelihood of more rain - together with possible flash floods and water runoff - over the next six days.

More than half of the areas comprising Greater Bangkok should brace for rain from Thursday to Saturday, the weather forecasters added.

Ma-on triggered torrential rain in the country from Wednesday, leaving some areas in 11 provinces still under water and drowning a man in Chiang Rai.

Flooded locations were reported in Lampang, Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Buri Ram, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Nayok, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong, according to a bulletin on Sunday from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

