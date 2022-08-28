Section
Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life
Thailand
General

Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life

published : 28 Aug 2022 at 17:42

writer: Online Reporters

Mountain B pub after a horrific fire on Aug 5, 2022 in Sattahip district of Chon Buri (Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya)
Mountain B pub after a horrific fire on Aug 5, 2022 in Sattahip district of Chon Buri (Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya)

A woman who suffered serious burns in a fire that broke out at Mountain B pub in Chon Buri's Sattahip district in the small hours of Aug 5 died on Sunday afternoon.

She was the 22nd person to die from the nightclub inferno, according to Ronnarong Kaewphet, a lawyer for a number of the victims, who posted the news on his Facebook page.

Mr Ronnarong said the woman was 30 years old and a mother of two children.

The woman had been treated at Chon Buri Hospital where she succumbed to serious burns on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, an engineer who suffered 95% burns died at Lerd Sin Hospital in Bangkok. He was the 21st fatality from the blaze.

The fire started at the pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri in the early hours of Aug 5, killing 13 people trapped inside as the blaze ripped through the venue.

The pub was operating without a proper permit, had a blocked exit and had undergone extensive modifications that involved the use of highly-inflammable soundproofing materials.

Somyos Panprasong, 55, the owner of the pub, has been charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission.

