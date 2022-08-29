House panel may look into 'maid abuser'

Pheu Thai Party MP Pradermchai Boonchuayluea said he will ask the House committee on anti-corruption to look into whether the authorities abused their power by helping a corporal, accused of abusing her maid, join the police force and get other state jobs.

He said he raised the issue during a Thursday session in parliament, where Deputy Defence Minister Chaicharn Changmongkol, on behalf of acting prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon, was in attendance.

"There are questions regarding the recruitment of the police corporal into the police force as well as her assignment to the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc)'s Region 4 Forward Command," Mr Pradermchai said.

"The chiefs of those agencies must take responsibility," he said.

"Authorities who are involved in the improper recruitment and assignment of the police corporal may risk violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code for malfesance and dereliction of duty.

"I will present evidence to Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, the committee's chairman, and ask him to summon the authorities involved for questioning," Mr Pradermchai said.

Kornsasi: Held post without duties

A probe by the Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command found the police corporal was assigned a temporary role at the agency despite there being no record of her actually performing any duties.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, deputy commander of the Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command, said on Saturday a committee found that Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, attached to the Special Branch Bureau's 1st Division, had been assigned a role at the agency, entitling her to perks and benefits.

The panel also found she had breached disciplinary regulations, prompting Isoc Region 4's command to send her back to the police agency to which she is attached, he said.

The probe also found Pol Cpl Kornsasi had no work record at Isoc Region 4 Command but still received financial perks and benefits, so the agency will order her to return those sums, he said.

On Friday, former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission asking it to look into whether authorities had abused their power by helping the police corporal join the police force and the victim to be recruited by the military.

According to media reports, Pol Cpl Kornsasi is the mistress of a senator, so far unnamed in news reports.

The Senate has assigned an ethics panel to probe whether he abused his power to help his lover get a state job.