Senate approves Naree's nomination as attorney-general

Naree Tantasathien, director-general of the Department of Legal Counsel and Thailand's next attorney-general.

The Senate on Monday approved the nomination of Naree Tantasathien, director-general of the Department of Legal Counsel, as the country's 17th attorney-general and first woman to hold the position.

Of the 212 senators who attended the meeting, 205 voted in support of the nomination with seven abstentions.



The secretariat of the Senate will forward her name to His Majesty the King for a royal command appointing her attorney-general.



She will replace Singchai Thaninson, who turns 65 in fiscal 2022 and will retire.



Ms Naree, 63, graduated in law from Chulalongkorn University and is a Thai barrister-at-Law. She also earned a master's degree in comparative law from Howard University, USA, a master's degree in international law from The American University, Washington DC, USA, and a master's degree in international criminal cooperation from Vrije University of Brussels, Belgium.



Ms Naree started work in 1985. She has served in the Department of Thonburi Criminal Litigation, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Department of Legal Counsel.

The many important cases and assignments she has handled include the Saudi jewellery theft, the murder of Saudi diplomats, energy contracts, contracts for commercial development, joint investment contracts and Covid-19 vaccination procurement contracts.