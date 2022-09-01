Senator admits to former relationship with accused policewoman

Senator Thani Onlahiad. (Photo: Parliament)

Senator Thani Onlahiad has admitted to a previous close relationship with a policewoman whose alleged abuse of her maid has made headlines, saying they had lost contact long ago.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the 69-year-old said he had been a lawyer since 1978 and was single. He and his wife had divorced nearly three decades ago.

He said he had nothing to do with the reported physical assault involving two women whose case was at the provincial court in Ratchaburi.

Mr Thani, who has been called to testify before a House committee, said he had known and been close to the policewoman but they had lost contact a long time ago. He had learned only from news reports that the woman had a relationship with another man.

Mr Thani denied he had abused his authority in any matter, including the appointment or transfer of personnel. The Senate and the National Anti-Corruption Commission would investigate this issue and he would accept their findings, which he said should be known in the near future.

He also said his team was monitoring all posts, pages and media to prepare relevant action in the future.

The policewoman concerned is Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43. Her former maid has accused the woman of assault and torturing her.

In 2017, Ms Kornsasi was recruited by the General Staff Division of the Special Branch Bureau of the Royal Thai Police when she was 39 years old, even though the maximum age for the position was 35 years.

She also had a squad leader's position and was later transferred to the Special Branch Bureau's 1st Division. Around the beginning of this year she was assigned to temporary duty at the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command of the Royal Thai Army.

Recently, the name of a mystery senator came to light, seen with Pol Cpl Kornsasi's name on a list of temple donors in Ratchaburi's Muang district.

Pol Cpl Kornsasi has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the case against her.