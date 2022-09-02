Floods in Thalang as downpours batter Phuket

Flood water inundates cars, one with its lights still on, in Thalang district, Phuket, after hours of heavy rain on Friday morning. (Photo supplied: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Hours of heavy rain battered Thalang district on Friday morning causing serious flooding in many areas, including in front of Phuket airport.

Downpours pounded the district from early Friday morning, said Udonphorn Karn, chief of the Phuket provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office.

Residents reported flooding in front of Susco Muang Mai petrol station, Muang Thalang School and Phuket international airport, he said. In the worst affected areas the water was waist high. Many cars were flooded, some up to their roof tops.

The disaster prevention and mitigation office deployed crews to pump out floodwater, Mr Uthumphorn said. The water in some areas was receding, he added.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew led officials and local leaders to inspect flooded areas in Muang Mai, Nai Yang, Sakhu, Mai Khao villages around 9am, as rain continued falling.

Mr Narong said he assigned Thalang district chief Bancha Thanu-in and local administration organisations to set up a kitchen at Wat Mongkhonwararam, aka Nai Yang temple, to cater for affected residents.

Phuket airport announced that passengers should aim to arrive at the terminal 3-4 hours ahead of their flight, as heavy rain continued to pound the district. For further information, passengers can contact the airport, tel 076 351111.

A car's roof peeks above the surface of the floodwater in front of Blue Canyon Golf Course in Thalang. (Photo supplied / Achadthaya Chuenniran)