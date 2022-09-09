Thailand sends condolences, sorrow on passing of Queen Elizabeth

The Thai national flag flies at half-mast at Government House on Friday, in mourning at the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Thailand has expressed its "deepest sorrow" at death of Queen Elizabeth II and government offices will fly the national flag at half-mast for three working days as a mark of respect.

"The government feels deep sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II who has been a highly respected figure of the international community," Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said on Friday.

He said that caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon had ordered all government agencies and state enterprises lower the national flag to half-mast for three working days -- on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Gen Prawit would visit the British embassy in Bangkok to sign his name in the a condolence book, Mr Anucha said.

The Foreign Ministry released the following statement:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand wish to express our deepest sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Throughout Her Majesty’s life, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II devoted her life and performed her duties for the benefit of the British people, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the close ties between the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Thailand.

"We share with the British people and the international community in mourning this great and irreparable loss."