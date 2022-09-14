Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Forestry officials take legal action against Hmong on Phetchabun mountain
Thailand
General

Forestry officials take legal action against Hmong on Phetchabun mountain

published : 14 Sep 2022 at 18:46

writer: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

Officials inspect a resort hotel on Phu Thap Boek in Lom Kao district, Phetchabun, on Monday, when they were blocked from leaving the mountain for hours. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)
Officials inspect a resort hotel on Phu Thap Boek in Lom Kao district, Phetchabun, on Monday, when they were blocked from leaving the mountain for hours. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: Local forestry officials on Wednesday asked police to take legal action against the Hmong people who blocked them from exiting a resort hotel that allegedly encroached on Phu Thap Boek mountain - while authorities questioned why they had previously turned a blind eye to the matter.

A group of local officials at the Royal Forest Department filed the complaint at the Lom Kao police station seeking legal action against a group of people who prevented them from leaving a resort hotel on the mountain after they completed a survey there.

The incident happened on Monday when forestry, administrative, internal security and social development officials were about to inspect 12 new resort hotels that allegedly encroached on forestland on Phu Thap Boek in tambon Ban Noen of Lom Kao district.

The officials said a number of locals parked three pickup trucks to block their exit from a resort hotel on Phu Thap Boek at about 2.40pm. They tried to negotiate for their freedom but to no avail until 10pm, when the blockade was lifted. Several cars carrying tourists were also hemmed in. 

Last week Phetchabun governor Krit Khongmuang said local forestry authorities had previously told him that there was no encroachment on Phu Thap Boek, but an investigation came to the opposite conclusion. 

The governor then ordered legal action against the alleged encroachment.

Cheewapap Cheewatham, deputy director-general of the Royal Forest Department, said previous forestry, social development and administrative officials had effectively suppressed forest encroachment by resort hotels on Phu Thap Boek. Later those officials were transferred.

Current forest officials were lenient and let many new resort hotels be built there, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

No unusual movements

The Bank of Thailand said it had seen no unusual capital movements and the weakness in the baht currency was mainly driven by the strength of the US dollar.

19:47
Thailand

Korat on alert for RSV respiratory virus after boy's death

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A doctor has called on parents to keep an eye out for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) following the province's first fatality from the disease this year.

19:15
World

Hong Kong 'to tighten rules' for issuing provisional vaccine passes to travellers

HONG KONG: Health authorities will tighten rules on issuing travellers provisional vaccine passes to enter most premises in a bid to plug any loopholes in Hong Kong's policies to combat the coronavirus, the Post has learned.

18:50