Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children
Thailand
General

Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children

published : 16 Sep 2022 at 04:28

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A woman was handed the death penalty on Thursday for poisoning her two children, including one count of murder, and posting images of them looking sick online to solicit donations.

The Criminal Court sentenced Nattiwan Rakkunjet to death after her indictment was recommended by prosecutors.

The court was told Nattiwan adopted one of the children, a girl then aged 4, on April 22, 2015. From the time of her adoption, Nattiwan fed the girl with food laced with mildly corrosive liquid. Over time, the girl became gravely ill and vomited blood caused by damage to her gastrointestinal tract. She was often admitted to hospital and died on Aug 12, 2019.

Nattiwan also gave poisoned meals to her own son beginning when he was 2 years old in September 2017 until May 2020. He too developed a critical illness.

She took photos of the children being sick and posted them on her Facebook account to draw online donations, which she received in large quantities.

Nattiwan was arrested on May 18, 2020.

She was charged and found guilty of human trafficking for using children to solicit donations, murder and attempted murder, committing fraud and putting fraudulent information into a computer system.

She confessed on account of the overwhelming evidence against her and for that reason, her confession was not considered grounds for a reduced sentence, according to the court. The court also ordered Nattiwan to return 42,000 baht worth of donations she received while the mobile phones she bought with the donations were confiscated.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

UTCC survey suggests recovery on course

Despite the global economic slowdown, the Thai economy remains on course for a recovery, according to a recent business survey.

06:33
Business

New law forces Student Loan Fund rejig

The Student Loan Fund needs to review its management to ensure sustainability, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

06:11
Business

Toyota loses $315m tax case

Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) Co has lost a 2015 import tariff dispute in which the car maker was ordered to pay 11.63 billion baht (US$315.5 million) in missing taxes in connection with its move to import parts to assemble Toyota Prius cars in Thailand.

06:01