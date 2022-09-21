Section
Thailand
General

CCSA mulls ways to lure tourists as threat wanes

published : 21 Sep 2022 at 04:15

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa and Apinya Wipatayotin

Travelers visit Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sept 1. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Travelers visit Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sept 1. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is considering more measures to promote tourism due to a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Daily cases have started to fall below 1,000 this month -- with 774 new cases reported on Tuesday -- and 10-15 deaths reported on average each day, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday. The country fully reopened to tourists in July.

"The government is working on a plan to come up with measures to promote tourism to accommodate more tourists during the [upcoming] peak season," she said, adding the CCSA will hold a meeting on the matter on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government has urged everyone, especially the high-risk "608" group -- which comprises people aged 60 years and above, those with underlying diseases and pregnant women -- to complete a two-dose course of vaccines as well as a booster.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said a Long Acting Antibody (LAAB) combination, which protects against severe Covid-19, showed it could even treat a 105-year-old patient who was not previously vaccinated but got infected with the virus.

Moreover, studies in the United States, Europe and Japan showed the LAAB shots can reduce the fatality rate by 50% and significantly ease symptoms if administered within 3-5 days of people contracting the infection, especially those in vulnerable groups, she said.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use under the European Medicines Agency has suggested all countries administer LAAB shots to patients who are more likely to develop severe symptoms including the elderly, those who suffer immunodeficiency and have underlying diseases.

Japan registered the LAAB on Aug 30 and the European Union is expected to approve it soon. It is currently being reviewed by the US and Thailand.

