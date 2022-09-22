Plans drawn up for endemic Covid-19

Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 in Bangkok on Sept 2. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand's National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) on Wednesday approved an action plan to manage Covid-19 that will become an endemic disease under surveillance next month.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the public health minister who chaired the NCDC meeting, said the global Covid-19 situation has improved based on declining infections and deaths.

The high rate of vaccinated populations has also assisted, Mr Anutin said.

"The Ministry of Public Health has declared Covid-19 from being a dangerous communicable disease to an endemic disease under surveillance under the communicable disease law B.E. 2558 under the Royal Gazette, which will be effective on Oct 1, 2022," he said.

Covid-19's listing as an endemic disease will last through to September 2023, he said.

The action plan's framework includes surveillance and preventative measures, risk communication, as well as medical treatments and other measures to control the disease.

The plan also covers social, law and economic management aspects.

"The action plan will soon be forwarded for the cabinet's approval and each province must set up its own plan under the action plan's framework," Mr Anutin said.

"However, each province in the kingdom must closely monitor the Covid situation and deal with any possible outbreaks as per the planning," Mr Anutin said.

With the Covid-19 improving situation, the public health minister said that measures are being adjusted so that people can live in a balanced manner that considers health, security, social, and economic factors.

"For people living with a mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 case, there is now no need to stay at home for five days," Mr Anutin said.

"But they must strictly follow the rules of DMHT (social distancing, mask-wearing, hand watching and ATK testing)," he said giving an example.