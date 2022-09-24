Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Erawan shrine donations hit B1.8bn
Thailand
General

Erawan shrine donations hit B1.8bn

published : 24 Sep 2022 at 07:06

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A woman prays at the Erawan Shrine at the Ratchprasong intersection in Bangkok on March 12, 2022. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A woman prays at the Erawan Shrine at the Ratchprasong intersection in Bangkok on March 12, 2022. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Cash donations at the Erawan shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection have reached 1.8 billion baht this year, with about 100 million baht being given to over 50 hospitals in need.

The information was disclosed by an official from the "Erawan Hotel Brahma Shrine Fund" who was interviewed by city governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday morning.

The Erawan shrine houses a statue of Brahma, the Hindu god of creation. Cash donations made at the shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection have reached 1.8 billion baht so far this year. SOMCHAI POOMLARD

Mr Chadchart was at Ratchaprasong intersection and getting an update on the water situation in the city when the Erawan shrine gates opened. After paying his respects, he interviewed an official about the donations, which was live-streamed on his Facebook account.

As well as donating to hospitals in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund also directed some of the money to buy essential medical equipment.

The governor said he is a regular donor, having made donations to the Erawan shrine fund for over 20 years as part of making merit each year on his birthday. He also guaranteed the fund's transparency and urged people to donate for a good cause.

He said he received an annual report from the fund which provided details about its management and further ensures transparency in its spending.

"The cash in the donation boxes at the shrine goes to the fund and the money is given to hospitals in need. I'm a regular donor and the fund is managed by a committee which selects the hospitals that are [most] in need," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

607 new Covid inpatients, 14 more deaths

The country registered 607 new inpatients admitted to hospitals and 14 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

08:12
Thailand

Where the money goes

Cash donations at the Erawan shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection have reached 1.8 billion baht this year, with about 100 million baht being given to over 50 hospitals in need.

07:06
Sports

Danai's team face Turkey in opener

Thailand face a tough assignment against Turkey in their opening Pool B match of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in the Netherlands on Saturday.

06:00