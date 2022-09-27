'Little Thailand' celebrated in New York

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, centre, watches traditional dancers perform at 'Little Thailand Way' in the New York Borough of Queens on Saturday. The area is well known throughout the city for its large number of Thai restaurants and other businesses. (Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Don Pramudwinai, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, joined New York City's Thai community on Monday to celebrate the naming of a road in Queens as "Little Thailand Way".

The event celebrated the official naming of the three-block road, intersecting with 77th Street, Woodside Avenue, in the Borough of Queens.

The Queens neighbourhood -- nicknamed "Little Thailand" -- is famous throughout the city for its Thai restaurants and businesses.

Mr Don attended the event while he was visiting New York as the Thai representative for the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"This road is going to represent Thainess to both New Yorkers and foreigners," Mr Don said. "Members of the New York Thai community will be cultural and soft power ambassadors which will help decrease any misconceptions between Thais and Americans. This is important for improving relationships between the two nations."

The official opening of the road was on Saturday, before the naming ceremony two days later which Mr Don attended.

"The Thai community in the US is the biggest Thai diaspora community in the world," he said, noting there are some 15,000-17,000 Thais living in Queens.

"Each community around the world has close ties to their embassy and consulate general. This link is the key that makes their community stronger."