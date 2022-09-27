Tropical storm to hit Thailand on Thursday

Rescuers helping out at flooded Bang Wang Phrom village in Wang Thong district of Phitsanulok on Tuesday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

The Meteorological Department says Typhoon Noru, currently threatening Vietnam after pounding the Philippines, will weaken to a tropical storm before it crosses into Thailand on Thursday.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said on Tuesday that at 10am Typhoon Noru was about 380 kilometres southeast of Danang and would land in central Vietnam on Wednesday.

It would then weaken to a tropical storm and reach the central and lower Northeast on Thursday, before degrading into a depression.

She warned that the storm would bring heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central Plain including Greater Bangkok, East and the South and cause flash flooding and mountain runoff, with strong waves along sea shorelines.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain was expected in:

- the Central Plains: Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Greater Bangkok;

- the East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat;

- the South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

On Thursday, heavy rain is forecast for:

- the North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun;

- the Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani;

- the Central Plain: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Greater Bangkok;

- the East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat;

- the South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

On Friday, heavy rain is likely in:

- the North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun;

- the Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima;

- the Central Plain: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Greater Bangkok;

- the East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat;

- the South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

Ms Chomparee said small boats should stay ashore in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand from Tuesday to Saturday.