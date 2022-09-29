Flooding forecast for Central Plains

Rain lashes Khon Kaen airport on Thursday morning as depression Noru moved through the Northeast and into the Central Plains, where river basin-flooding is forecast. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

Depression Noru is situated over Thailand and flooding is forecast in the river basins of the Central Plains, caused by heavy rain brought by the storm converging with water surging downriver from the North.

Thanasit Iam-ananchai, deputy director-general of the ,Meteorological Department, said on Thursday morning that depression Noru was centred over the northeastern province of Roi Et. It would remain in the country and cause heavy rain in parts of the Northeast and the North and in all areas of the Central Plains including Greater Bangkok, and the East, on Thursday.

Noru had winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour as it moved from Roi Et into Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum provinces in the Northeast on Thursday morning.

"Today the storm will be over the central region of the country and cause heavy rain in the central and lower parts of the Northeast, the lower North, the Central Plains including Greater Bangkok and the East," he said.

The storm was moving northwestwards at 10kph and would weaken to a strong low-pressure system, he said.

"The storm will bring rain to the basins of the Pa Sak, Chao Phraya and Tha Chin rivers in the Central Plains. The Chao Phraya River will rise... the deluge of water from upstream will arrive and cause floods," Mr Thanasit said.

He said heavy rain was also likely in the South due to the influence of the monsoon.

In a separate forecast on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said heavy rain would continue nationwide on Friday.

From Saturday to next Tuesday heavy rain would persist in parts of the country due to a monsoon trough over the lower North, the upper Central Plains and the East, the department said.