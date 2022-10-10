Pope prays for massacre victims

Francis: May God grant unity

Pope Francis on Sunday prayed for the grieving families of victims of the massacre in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province last week.

According to the Catholic Social Community of Thailand (CSCT), Pope Francis recalled the tragedy during his weekly sermon at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday.

The Sunday prayer was live-streamed on the Thai Catholic Media Facebook fan page, it said.

"We pray for the dead in Thailand's tragedy, especially innocent children, and [may they be sent] to His arms," Pope Francis prayed, as quoted by the CSCT. "We also pray that God may grant unity to the grieving families and the injured."

Shortly after the tragedy on Thursday, Pope Francis mourned the loss of lives and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

A condolence message from Pope Francis, signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Cardinal Secretary of State, was sent to Thailand on Friday, according to the Archdiocese of Bangkok.

The condolence statement said Pope Francis expressed "deep sadness" over the "horrific attack", offering his "heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this act of unspeakable violence against innocent children".

Pope Francis prayed to God for "divine healing and consolation" for the grieving families of the victims, it said.

"In imploring divine healing and consolation upon the injured and the grieving families, his holiness prays that, in this hour of immense sadness, they may draw support and strength from the solidarity of their neighbours and fellow citizens," it said.

Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovitvanich, a member of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, acts as a representative of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Thailand.

Many followers of religion, including Buddhists and Christians, have expressed condolences following the tragic event.

Bishop Joseph Luechai Thatwisai, Bishop of the Udon Thani diocese, was quoted by LiCAS News expressing sadness and concern stemming from the tragedy.

Bishop Joseph called the tragedy one of the deadliest the country has experienced. It has drawn moral support from people all over the world.