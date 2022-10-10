4 tragedy survivors 'recovering' well

Privyy councilors visit the families of massacre victims at Udon Thani Hospital in Udon Thani province on Oct 7. (Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household)

The conditions of four wounded survivors from last Thursday's tragedy in Nong Bua Lam Phu are improving, according to doctors.

Two boys and two adults are being treated in intensive care units at Nong Bua Lam Phu Hospital in Muang district of the northeastern province.

The mobility of a boy named Thanatpong Somparn, or Nong Suma-ie, is starting to improve and he can now act on the instructions of doctors.

Kanpong Sueana, or Nong Kan, is also moving after undergoing an operation to treat a cerebral haemorrhage, and the result of the operation was satisfactory, according to doctors.

As for the two adults, Charoen Chaikruean's condition was also improving as she is beginning to move more easily and is no longer dependent on a ventilator.

The second adult, Benjawan Panlert, has regained consciousness, is also now moving and can now breathe without a ventilator.

Dr Phaithoon Baiprasert, director of the hospital, said the overall condition of the four survivors is satisfactory.

He added that Nong Suma-ie is responding well to treatment and doctors are trying to help him breathe without the use of a ventilator, while Nong Kan was recovering after the operation.

Manatchaya Somparn, the mother of Nong Suma-ie, said her son was showing a positive response to treatment.

"He tried to open his mouth to speak to me. Doctors then told him to make a victory sign with his fingers, and he could do it.

"He wanted to move his legs. Doctors said he still needs a lot of rest,'' she said.

Kamolthip Sueana, the mother of Nong Kan, said her son has regained consciousness after a one-hour operation. She said she appreciates all the moral support from people nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said young patients are likely to make a quick recovery, though they must be looked after closely.

"All patients have received assistance from Their Majesties the King and Queen, who have sponsored their medical treatment.

"We must try as best as we can to ensure the patients make full recoveries and resume back to their normal lives,'' Mr Anutin said.

He also said the Department of Mental Health will send a mental health crisis assessment and treatment team made up of more than 60 psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, and social workers to provide help to the families of the victims and residents traumatised by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday led cabinet ministers to visit the families of the victims and attend the funeral rites in Nong Bua Lam Phu.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas will travel to Nong Bua Lam Phu to hand more than 7.8 million baht gathered from public donations to the relatives of victims on Tuesday.