Kingdom to host Asian Bishops' meet this week

Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovitvanich invites all to the Litany of the Saints prayer for Asia. (Photo by FABC)

Thailand will host the 50th Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference (FABC) General Conference at the Baan Phu Waan Pastoral Centre in Nakhon Pathom's Sam Phran district from Oct 12–30.

The FABC is one of the biggest religious summits in the world.

The inauguration of this conference was previously held at the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung, Bangkok, in August with a message by Pope Francis in the Vatican.

"It is my hope that the FABC 50 Generation Conference will renew the churches in Asia in fraternal communion and in missionary zeal for the spread of the Gospel among the richly diverse peoples, cultures, and social realities of the vast Asian continent," Pope Francis said.

The theme of the conference is "Journey Together as Peoples of Asia", which was inspired by Bible verses.

The conference will discuss religion amid Asia's social climate to build a more peaceful society in each country.

Seventeen cardinals and more than 200 bishops from 29 member countries across the region will attend the conference.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis will send Cardinal Tagel to be his envoy for the conference, while Thailand's Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome will attend as government representative.

The FABC represents conferences of the Catholic Church across Asia. It was founded in 1970 after Pope Paul VI visited Manila for a meeting with Asian bishops.

The association is aimed at strengthening relations between the Catholic Church and Asia.

This conference was set to take place in 2020 for the 50th anniversary of the FABC's establishment, but it was postponed to this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.