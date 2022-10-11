Troublemakers being watched closely ahead of Apec summit

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the venue of the Apec summit in Bangkok next month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The military and police are monitoring potential troublemakers ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and see no issues from foreign groups during the meeting, which will see Russian President Vladimir Putin among attendees, according to the chief of the defence force.

Gen Chalermpol Srisawat spoke about security measures and the situation ahead of the Apec summit in Bangkok on Nov 18-19, after discussions with the chiefs of the armed forces and the police on Tuesday.

The defence forces chief said the military, the police and other countries shared intelligence relating to the Apec summit. There was no sign of planned violence in Thailand during the event.

"There may be leaders of some nations that obviously have a conflict, but this is already factored in," Gen Chalermpol said.

"Those with potential and maybe intention to create a situation... are being monitored and the venues are already under tight security," he said.

Local and foreign authorities had already integrated carefully planned security measures for the summit. Security operations would cover participants from the moment their planes enter Thai air space, Gen Chalermpol said.

Asked about the movement of ethnic people from a neighbouring country, he said they would focus on sharing their viewpoint and had no violent intentions.

"They know well that if they resort to violence, they will not be able to stay in Thailand," Gen Chalermpol said.

Security sources said the Foreign Ministry confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the Apec summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping had not given an answer and US President Joe Biden confirmed he would send representatives.

Security authorities expected many groups of people would be active during the summit, but they would not resort to violence. Most groups only wanted to publicise their existence, a source said.

A source also said intelligence units were closely watching violent groups in the deep South to prevent any attempted operation in Bangkok.