New statue of late king unveiled in park

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, on behalf of His Majesty the King, presides over a ceremony to install a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at Chalerm Prakiat Park in Dusit district. (Pool photo)

Their Majesties the King and Queen will today preside over a royal ceremony to mark the unveiling of a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great installed at the new Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Dusit district in remembrance of the late King.

On this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would like to invite those who are interested in attending the ceremony to have an audience with Their Majesties during the ceremony, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek on Wednesday.

The government has prepared a free shuttle bus service on four routes across the city for participants who may need it to travel to the areas designated for Covid-19 screenings and from these areas onto the security checkpoints, Ms Rachada said.

"A security check is required before participants are allowed to enter the site," she said.

According to Ms Rachada, the first shuttle bus route runs from the Royal Thai Army Club (RTAC) in Phaya Thai district to the headquarters of the Department of Highways (DH) in Ratchathewi district; the second route runs from the National Stadium of Thailand (NST) to the DH; the third route goes from Wong Wian Yai to Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district and the last one is from Sanam Luang to Rajavinit Mathayom School.

Three temporary car parks have been designated for those who have to drive to connect to the shuttle bus service, she said, adding the parking lots are at the RTAC, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and the NST.

The first shuttle bus taking participants to the ceremony arrives at 8am and the last one at 4pm, while buses taking participants from the ceremony site after it ends will run until everyone has left.

Two spots designated as Covid-19 screening areas include one venue at the headquarters of the Department of Highways and another at Rajavinit Mathayom School.

"Four security checkpoints have been set up -- one on a section of Si Ayutthaya Road, another in a space opposite Wat Benchamabophit temple, a third at Rajavinit Mathayom School, and a fourth at the headquarters of the Department of Highways," she said.

"Food and beverages will be provided free of charge during the ceremony." It starts at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Thais are looking forward to the completion of the public park which is expected to become a new major landmark in Bangkok.

Designed as a forest park covering 279 rai in Dusit district, thousands of new trees will provide the capital with another much-needed "green lung" where people from near and far can unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city and get in touch with nature.

The park will be dotted with reminders of King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about their contributions to forest and water resource management.

In November last year, the Bureau of the Royal Household unveiled a virtual design for the public park which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Design work began in 2018 with a statue of King Rama IX surrounded by a lake constructed in the shape of the Thai numeral for nine always intended to be the centrepiece.

The bureau said the park's design reflects the sustainable water management ideals promoted by King Rama IX that inspired projects such as New Theory Agriculture.