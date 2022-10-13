Northeast braces for more heavy rain, flooding

A woman watches Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from her flooded premises during his visit to tambon Tha It in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

Provinces in the northeastern, eastern and central regions, including Greater Bangkok, are bracing for rain on Friday, with forecasters warning it could exacerbate flooding in the country.

A warning issued by the Meteorological Department on Thursday said low pressure would bring rain to the three regions over the next two days and identified 12 northeastern provinces as at particular risk of downpours.

The provinces most likely to be affected:

Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Chaiyaphum

Kalasin

Khon Kaen

Maha Sarakham

Mukdaharn

Roi Et

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Ubon Ratchathani

Yasothorn

The weather agency said the capital and its vicinity would be braced for rain at least until Saturday.

The Royal Irrigation Department on Thursday also added Nakhon Ratchamisma on the affected list because all reserviors in the province can no longer take more water.

Greater Bangkok and provinces in the central plain were at least trying to limit the damage of flooding as the Chao Phraya River burst its banks due to the large volume of water unleashed by the Chao Phraya and Pasak Jolasid dams.

A shop owner moves goods to higher shelves amid the rising overflow from Bang Yai canal in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. The location remains flooded on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Nonthaburi was one of the most affected provinces as it was taking the level from the Chao Phraya which inundated five districts.

The province erected temporary walls along the river banks but they covered only about 30% of the total length, officials briefed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his visit on Thursday.

The disaster prevention and mitigation office in Nonthaburi said flooding would continue because the high tide met with the rising level of the Chao Phraya.

In Ubon Ratchathani, the disaster prevention and mitigation office said the flooding situation continued in the province because the level of the Moon River remained stable on Thursday.