Landslides block roads, cause power cuts in Phuket

Nine power poles knocked down by a landslide on Highway 4031 near an intersection to Phuket airport, causing a local blackout in tambon Mai Khao of Thalang district on Thursday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Multiple landslides caused by torrential rain blocked traffic and caused blackouts in this southern tourist island on Thursday, but Phuket airport remained open.

Airport officials said flight services were continuing. They were aware of delayed check-ins by passengers and arrangements were being made to help them continue their journeys.

At 3.58am a landslide struck Khuan Yak Patong-Kamala Road which is the only route from Kamala to Patong, in tambon Kamala of Kathu district. Workers cleared and then reopened the road about 7am. Motorists were advised to take precautions. The landslide also toppled power poles, cutting electricity to the area.

Patong municipality and Patong Hospital planned to use Laem Phet football field in tambon Patong of Kathu district for helicopters used to transport emergency patients if landslides again blocked the road.

Earlier, at 2.52am nine power poles were knocked down by a landslide on Highway 4031 near an intersection to Phuket airport, blacking out Moo 1 village in tambon Mai Khao of Thalang district.

About 1am there was a landslide on a road to Rang Hill near Wat Khun Chee in Muang district.

At 11.05pm on Wednesday a landslide covered the outbound lane of the Muang district bypass.

The Kathu-Patong section of Highway 4029 remained closed on Thursday due to the erosion of its foundation on Wednesday.

Phuket police advised people to avoid roads to tambon Patong, tambon Chalong and Hat Surin beach, to avoid adding to the congestion.

Phuket airport general manager Monchai Tanode said flights were operating as usual, although rain could cause delays of 10-15 minutes.

The airport was not flooded. Many airlines cooperated in allowing passengers to change their flights without any surcharge if they arrived late for check-in because of the bad weather, he said.

The flood water had disappeared from urban areas of Phuket. Irrigation officials reported that the water flowing into three reservoirs exceeded their capacity - Bang Wad, Khlong Bang Niao and Khlong Katha.