Buildings collapse in rain-soaked Phuket

Part of the collapsed building in tambon Ratsada, Muang district, Phuket, on Friday morning. Officials attributed the subsidence to rain-softened soil. (Photo and video: Achathaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two two-storey buildings were damaged when one subsided and collapsed onto the other, on rain-soaked sloping terrain in Muang district late on Thursday night.

A few tenants were slighty injured by falling ceilings, but most had evacuated earlier in the day.

The twin buildings, each with nine rental units, were built on a hill slope alongside Prayoon Song Samkong Road in tambon Ratsada. About 11.50pm one of them slumped suddenly to one side, coming to rest against the other building. Both walls were damaged.

There were about 10 people in the buildings at the time. They fled safely outside, but some were slightly injured by falling ceiling panels.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew led a team to inspect the scene, which was quickly cordoned off.

Public works officials said it appeared the building foundations had been softened and eroded by the persistent rain over the last several days.

A tenant, Dusit Kamaeteb, 30, said he was inside and first heard loud noises sometime after 11pm. He and three other residents fled outside as the ceiling collapsed around them. He said their belongings were still inside the building.

Another resident, Wandee Sandler, said most tenants had left with their belongings earlier on Thursday, after the buildings first began making noises and showing signs of subsiding in the morning. It had been raining there for days.

Public works chief Suwit Pansa-ngiam said that torrential and persistent rain had caused a landslide and the building collapse. Both buildings should be demolished as soon as possible, he said.

Landslides have been frequent in Phuket this week as rain continued to pound the island, blocking roads and causing flooding and power cuts.