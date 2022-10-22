All systems go as summit nears

Dancers perform a classical Khon dance at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday as part of a public relations campaign ahead of the upcoming Apec summit next month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

With the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit just weeks away, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered all agencies concerned to ensure things on the ground will run smoothly.

Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri said the premier has instructed all relevant parties to make sure the nation is ready to host the forum and welcome Apec economic leaders from Nov 16-18 in Bangkok.

The summit will bring together representatives of 21 economic areas that account for about 60% of the world economy.

Mr Anucha said the meeting of a sub-committee on Apec preparations, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, has acknowledged the preparations being made by various parties.

The government has declared Nov 16-18 special public holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan to ease traffic during the summit and facilitate security protection for the Apec guests.

Ahead of the event, the Foreign Ministry and related agencies will rehearse welcoming dignitaries and their motorcades.

The Culture Ministry has given an update on the planned gala dinner for the leaders and their spouses, cultural performances and souvenirs, which will run under the theme of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG), the key concept of Apec 2022.

The Finance Ministry informed the meeting of the Nov 1 rollout of a 20-baht commemorative coin marking the summit. One side bears the image of His Majesty the King, while the other features the Apec logo.

Chayatan Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, said on Friday the ministry is working closely with the Foreign Ministry to bolster security measures for the world leaders attending the summit.

He said preparations are underway at three airports -- Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and the air force-supervised airport at Wing 6 in Bangkok -- designated to welcome them.

Transport officials have made an initial review and asked the Foreign Ministry to gather security proposals from the participating countries so that the proper arrangements can be made.

Some 38 aircraft will be arriving for the Apec meeting and Airports of Thailand (AoT) has begun working with the Foreign Ministry to accommodate them.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said on Friday that Thai food has always been a key asset in the country's soft power and the government plans to showcase some of the nation's finest cuisine at the summit.