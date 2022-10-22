Actor 'Tono' starts 15-km charity swim across Mekong

Pakin "Tono" Kumwilaisak greets those who came to support his charity swim in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom province on Saturday morning. (Photos: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Popular singer-actor Pakin "Tono" Kumwilaisak plunged into the Mekong River in this northeastern province to start his charity swim on Saturday morning to raise funds for two public hospitals, with donations soaring past 40 million baht by early afternoon.

Hundreds of people thronged Phaya Si Sattanakharat ground, the riverfront landmark in Muang district and the starting venue of Tono’s charity swim.

The 36-year-old actor is staging the swim to raise funds for Nakhon Phanom Hospital and a hospital in Khammouane province in Laos — under the campaign banner “One Man and The River”.

The day began with a ceremony to worship the naga, a mythical snake, at 8am on the Mekong riverbank.

The ceremony took place at Phaya Si Sattanakharat, which means the King of Nagas, amid light rain. The event was joined by Chanchai Kongtan, the provincial deputy governor; Supachai Phosu, Bhumjaithai party-list MP representing the province, administrative officials, civil servants, local residents and tourists.

Tono began his swim at 10.19am from the starting venue at the naga statute to Wat Klang pier, about 800 metres, on the Thai side. He was accompanied by canoes, jet skis and swimmers for safety.

On his arrival at the temple pier, the actor was greeted by people who came to make donations to support his mission. He later jumped into the river again to continue his journey to Wat Phrathat Srikhotabong in Khammouane, a total distance of 7-8 kilometres from the Thai side.

At 12.15pm, TV Channel 3 reported that Tono had arrived on the Lao side. He and his team were taking a rest on the Lao side of the river and preparing to swim back to the Thai side in the evening. The combined distance for the charity swim will be about 15 kilometres.

The charity swim campaign had attracted some criticism and concern for his safety, but it has been a hit with the public, raising 44 million baht as of 1.30pm, according to the One Man and the River Facebook page. Tono had originally set a target of 16 million baht.

Donations can be made until Oct 31 via the Bank of Ayudhya account: Foundation for Thailand Rural Restructure Movement, New Phetchaburi branch, account number 034-0-04773-2. For more information, visit https://taejai.com/.