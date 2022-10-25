2011 floods unlike current crisis, says PM

Foreign tourists walk their bicycles on a wooden walkway along flood-affected Soi Charoen Krung 24 in Samphanthawong district on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

This year's floods should not be compared to the floods of 2011, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

Changes in weather patterns and government efforts to quickly assist affected residents were cited as reasons why comparisons were not warranted, Gen Prayut said.

The PM made his remarks while touring flooded areas in Sing Buri, one of the worst-hit provinces in the Central Plains Region.

Much of the North and the Central Plains region, including Bangkok, in 2011 was swamped for months, devastating vast areas of farmland and scores of residential communities. More than 800 people were killed in the floods.

This year it's different, given changing weather patterns, Gen Prayut said. The unusually high amounts of rainfall this year unleashed by Typhoon Noru in late September should be considered, he said. The typhoon had weakened into a tropical storm when it hit Thailand.

"The government understands what people are going through, and we will expedite our efforts in tackling the problem," Gen Prayut said.

Some residents have claimed the authorities have been lacking in their response with some stranded communities in the Central Plains region saying they've had no food delivered to their flood-hit homes.

Gen Prayut inspected flood mitigation measures in Sing Buri where floods were triggered mainly by the overflowing Chao Phraya and Noi rivers.

Widespread inundation was reported in six districts of In Buri, Muang, Tha Chang, Phrom Buri, Bang Rachan, and Khai Bang Rachan.

In all, 20,419 families in 25 tambons have been affected by the floods with six fatalities being reported. Some families have been displaced from their homes and have been provided shelter.

Food, water and relief bags have been handed out to stricken residents while water pumps and 40 flat-bottom boats were used in evacuation and food distribution operations assisted by the military and volunteers.

At Wat Pikul Thong in Tha Chang district, Gen Prayut told residents the flood water from upstream provinces flowed very fast and struck Sing Buri.

Gen Prayut said he shared the pain and suffering of those affected by the floods and has instructed the provincial governor to hasten the disbursement of disaster compensation payments.

"There have been at least seven troughs, in addition to storm Noru, which dumped water over wide areas," he said.

"We're trying to divert excess water to the Chao Phraya River, and it is a challenge to carry that water through the river to be emptied into the sea without troubling people too much along the way."

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding has impacted 28 provinces.

The Office of National Water Resources on Sunday said floods nationwide were expected to subside by the end of next month. Rainfall is expected to decrease across the North, Northeast and Central Plains at the start of next month, which marks the beginning of the dry season.