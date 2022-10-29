189 illegal Myanmar migrants deported from Ranong

Illegal Myanmar migrants -143 men and 46 women - wait at the Customs pier in Ranong province for repatriation to their homeland on Friday afternoon. (Photo supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

RANONG: A group of 189 Myanmar nationals who had entered Thailand illegally to find jobs were sent back to their homeland from this southern coastal province on Friday.

The 143 men and 46 women had gone through legal proceedings and voluntarily joined the repatriation programme, said officials.

Eleven boats were arranged to take them from the Customs pier at Khao Nang Hong village Moo 5 in tambon Pak Nam, Muang district of Ranong, to Kawthaung in southern Myanmar around noon on Friday.

Capt Khemnachart Srisruan, deputy director of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Commander Centre Region 3 in Ranong, representatives from security agencies and Myanmar military attaché Tin Aung witnessed the departure of the Myanmar migrants from the pier.