Home province help for family of Thai who died in Korean crowd

Thailand
General

published : 31 Oct 2022 at 12:25

writer: Soonthorn Khongwarakhom

Police stand guard at the scene after the crowd tragedy during Halloween festivities in popular Itaewon district in Seoul. (Photo: Yonhap/ Reuters)
Police stand guard at the scene after the crowd tragedy during Halloween festivities in popular Itaewon district in Seoul. (Photo: Yonhap/ Reuters)

PHETCHABUN: Local authorities are arranging assistance for the family of the Thai woman crushed to death in a Halloween crowd in Itaewon district of Seoul on Saturday night.

Natthicha Makaeo, 27. was a native of Moo 9 village in tambon Nong Khwai of Lom Sak district. She went to South Korea for study and extended her stay there for a six-month Korean language course.

Phetchabun governor Krit Khongmuang offered condolences to her family on Monday and said he ordered local social development and human security officials to provide moral support and deliver whatever  assistance they might need.

"After it was confirmed that the deceased was a native of Lom Sak district I ordered social development and human security officials to visit the family and coordinate assistance for the family," Mr Krit said.

This included contact with South Korean authorities for the return of her body, the governor said.

Natthicha was among about 150 people who died in the crush of a huge Halloween celebration in Itaewon on Saturday night.

