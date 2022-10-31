18 leaders confirmed to attend Apec summit

Police get basic life support training to prepare them as first responders, at the Traffic Police Division in Chatuchak district on Sunday. The training is part of preparations for the Apec meeting next month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Eighteen leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member countries have confirmed they will attend the Nov 18-19 summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

Gen Prayut was speaking after a meeting of the committee preparing for the summit. Topics discussed at the meeting included reception, protocol, food, accommodations and security.

He said preparations from now would include rehearsals of various events, which could affect people's routines. Some roads would have to be closed to allow the movement of delegates attending the summit.

The prime minister said 18 leaders of Apec countries had confirmed they would attend personally, and four others were sending representatives. One country had yet confirm its attendance.



Three countries invited to attend as guests had accepted the invitation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would provide details, Gen Prayut said.