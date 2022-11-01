Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
No more Thai casualties from Itaewon crush, says ministry
Thailand
General

No more Thai casualties from Itaewon crush, says ministry

published : 1 Nov 2022 at 11:30

writer: Poramet Tangsathaporn

Emergency responders help victims of the crowd crush at the Halloween festival in Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 30. (Photo: Yonhap/ Reuters)
Emergency responders help victims of the crowd crush at the Halloween festival in Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 30. (Photo: Yonhap/ Reuters)

There were no additional reports of Thai casualties at the Itaewon crush in Seoul on Saturday night, only the one woman already confirmed dead, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

One Thai person reported by a friend to have been missing after the Itaewon tragedy was later found safe, the ministry statement said.

As of Tuesday morning, the Thai embassy in Seoul had not received any other reports of injury or disappearances among Thais who attended the Halloween celebration.

The ministry said the South Korean foreign minister expressed condolences to the family of the Thai woman who died in the crowd crush.

The South Korean embassy in Thailand had contacted the dead woman's father and the family allowed the embassy to arrange for the return of her body to Thailand for funeral rites.

The Foreign Ministry said at least 155 people died in the Itaewon crush and 30 others were seriously injured. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A young woman was killed when her big bike crashed into the rear of a parked trailer-truck in Muang district early on Tuesday.

13:01
Thailand

Teams compete to prepare Thai Apec menu

Dishes prepared by 21 teams competing to present their special Thai menu to Apec delegates in Bangkok this month are on display at Government House, and the public can taste them and vote for their favourite.

12:32
World

S. Korea police chief says crowd surge response was 'insufficient'

SEOUL: South Korea's police chief said Tuesday that officers had received multiple urgent reports of danger ahead of a deadly crowd crush at a Halloween event but their handling of them was "insufficient".

11:45