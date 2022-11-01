No more Thai casualties from Itaewon crush, says ministry

Emergency responders help victims of the crowd crush at the Halloween festival in Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 30. (Photo: Yonhap/ Reuters)

There were no additional reports of Thai casualties at the Itaewon crush in Seoul on Saturday night, only the one woman already confirmed dead, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

One Thai person reported by a friend to have been missing after the Itaewon tragedy was later found safe, the ministry statement said.

As of Tuesday morning, the Thai embassy in Seoul had not received any other reports of injury or disappearances among Thais who attended the Halloween celebration.

The ministry said the South Korean foreign minister expressed condolences to the family of the Thai woman who died in the crowd crush.

The South Korean embassy in Thailand had contacted the dead woman's father and the family allowed the embassy to arrange for the return of her body to Thailand for funeral rites.

The Foreign Ministry said at least 155 people died in the Itaewon crush and 30 others were seriously injured.