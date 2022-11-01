Teams compete to prepare Thai Apec menu

A dish of "Ching Krong (short-tailed cricket) ice cream" on display at an exhibition at Government House on Tuesday. The exhibition features Thai dishes created by 21 teams in the final round to prepare a Thai menu for Apec leaders. (Photo: Government House)

Dishes prepared by 21 teams competing to present their special Thai menu to Apec delegates in Bangkok this month are on display at Government House, and the public can taste them and vote for their favourite.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the exhibition when it opened on Tuesday.

The dishes have been selected under the Apec Future Food for Sustainability competition to mark Thailand's hosting of the 2022 Apec summit in Bangkok on Nov 18-19.

The competition, under the concept "Plate to Planet", aimed to find dishes of the future that emphasise sustainability with a blend of Thai elements, and to show the potential and soft power of Thai cuisine.

About 2,000 teams participated in the competition to create new dishes under the guidance of culinary experts. Twenty-one teams were selected on Oct 29 to enter the final round of the competition.



The dishes created by the 21 teams went on display at an exhibition at Government House on Tuesday for viewing and taste.



Gen Prayut said people were invited to vote for their favourite team on the website www.futurefoodapec.com from now until Nov 13.

The winning team will get one million baht and their dishes will be served to leaders and delegates from the 21 Apec economies during Apec Economic Leaders’ Week from Nov 14-19.