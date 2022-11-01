Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck
Thailand
General

Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck

published : 1 Nov 2022 at 13:01

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The wreck of the big bike and the covered dead driver after hitting a stationary trailer truck in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district early Tuesday.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
The wreck of the big bike and the covered dead driver after hitting a stationary trailer truck in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district early Tuesday.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A young woman was killed when her big bike crashed into the rear of a parked trailer-truck in Muang district early on Tuesday.

A member of the Hook 31 rescue unit told police the accident occurred about 2.30am on the out-bound side of Highway 304 in front of the Big C department store in tambon Nai Muang.

Rescuers found a woman aged 25-30 years lying dead near a badly damaged big bike. She was wearing jeans and a jacket with the name of a restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima town. An employee name tag identified her as "Nuk-Nik".

A 22-wheel trailer truck was also stopped there. The driver told the police he had parked on the roadside and slept on the front seat. He was woken by the sound of something hitting the rear of the truck. He went to look and saw the crashed bike and dead woman rider.

The dead woman was later identified from her Facebook page as Lukhana Chanpirom. From the profile, Nuk-Nik was a motorcyclist. There were also pictures of her working as a presenter at several motorshows.

The police investigation was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines’ Marcos inspects landslide-hit province, death toll at 110

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday conducted an aerial inspection over a southern province hit by landslides triggered by tropical storm Nalgae that killed 110 people.

14:08
Business

Petronas says assessing fire damage at Malaysian joint venture with Aramco

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said on Tuesday it was studying the damage to interconnecting pipes caused by a fire last week at its refinery and petrochemical joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

13:59
Business

Singapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Thailand, Malaysia retail banking ops

SINGAPORE: Citigroup said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its Thailand and Malaysia retail banking businesses to Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) in a transaction expected to result in a regulatory capital benefit of $1 billion.

13:53