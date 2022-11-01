Woman biker dies in crash with parked truck

The wreck of the big bike and the covered dead driver after hitting a stationary trailer truck in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district early Tuesday.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A young woman was killed when her big bike crashed into the rear of a parked trailer-truck in Muang district early on Tuesday.

A member of the Hook 31 rescue unit told police the accident occurred about 2.30am on the out-bound side of Highway 304 in front of the Big C department store in tambon Nai Muang.

Rescuers found a woman aged 25-30 years lying dead near a badly damaged big bike. She was wearing jeans and a jacket with the name of a restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima town. An employee name tag identified her as "Nuk-Nik".

A 22-wheel trailer truck was also stopped there. The driver told the police he had parked on the roadside and slept on the front seat. He was woken by the sound of something hitting the rear of the truck. He went to look and saw the crashed bike and dead woman rider.

The dead woman was later identified from her Facebook page as Lukhana Chanpirom. From the profile, Nuk-Nik was a motorcyclist. There were also pictures of her working as a presenter at several motorshows.

The police investigation was continuing.