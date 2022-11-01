Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai Itaewon crush victim's family to get compensation
Thailand
General

Thai Itaewon crush victim's family to get compensation

published : 1 Nov 2022 at 17:19

writer: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

Mrs Na Makaew holds a picture of her daughter Natthicha, who died in the Itaewon crush, at her home in Lom Sak district, Phetchabun. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)
Mrs Na Makaew holds a picture of her daughter Natthicha, who died in the Itaewon crush, at her home in Lom Sak district, Phetchabun. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: The family of the Thai woman who died in the Itaewon crush in Seoul on Saturday night is entitled to compensation under the Social Security Act, a labour official said on Tuesday.

Sukanya Ongwisetpaiboon, the provincial labour office chief, said the dead woman was Natthicha Makaew, of house No 40 at Moo 9 village in tambon Nong Khwai, Lom Sak district, Phetchabun.

Ms Sukanya led labour officials to visit Natthicha's father Sakhon and mother Na Makaew at their home on Tuesday.

She informed them they were entitled to payment because Natthicha had worked in Bangkok and was insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act before resigning to go to South Korea.

Ms Sukanya said Natthicha was in Seoul on a six-month Korean language course in order to get a certificate so she could teach the language in Thailand.

Since the insurance coverage remained in effect for six months after her resignation, Natthicha was still entitled to compensation - 50,000 baht towards her funeral and 15,500 baht from her age pension plus interest.

Ms Sukanya said once her office received documents from Korea confirming Natthicha's death, the paper work would be processed and the compensation money would be transferred to the beneficiary's account within three days.

Natthicha's parents were reportedly also informed by the South Korean embassy on Tuesday morning Seoul would cover the cost of  returning her body by air to Thailand.

This was a great relief to the family who had been preparing to borrow 400,000 baht to cover the cost. They were to travel to Bangkok to collect their daughter's body from the airport and return her to their home in Phetchabun for religious rites.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Foreign students say Canada is exploiting them for ‘cheap labour’

Some foreign students are accusing the Canadian government of using them as a cheap source of labour and discarding them once they’re no longer needed.

17:49
Business

Markets rally before Fed, China zero-Covid hopes boost Hong Kong

LONDON: Asian and European stock markets rose further Tuesday, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, hoping it will signal a more dovish approach to fighting inflation.

17:45
World

UK vows 'more radical' measures to tackle illegal migration

LONDON: A British cabinet minister on Tuesday vowed "more radical" policies to counter illegal migration as record numbers make the treacherous crossing of the Channel in small boats.

17:45